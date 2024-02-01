Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires 27,700 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 774,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 42.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 833,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,387,000 after purchasing an additional 249,277 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $36.68. 168,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,091. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average is $36.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.65%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

