Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys 600 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises about 1.3% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $6,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $204,981,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 98.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEM stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.86. The stock had a trading volume of 532,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,782. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.73. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

