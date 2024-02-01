Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys 600 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,163,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 395.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 82,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 65,743 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 51.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,050,334 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,572,000 after purchasing an additional 697,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 44.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,412,291 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,457,000 after purchasing an additional 432,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of AU traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.12. 1,140,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,751. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.10.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

