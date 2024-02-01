Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys 7,400 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.7% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 104,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,449,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.5% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 51.2% during the third quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META traded up $8.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $398.17. 5,564,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,981,782. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.66 and a 1 year high of $406.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.85, for a total value of $7,751,361.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,500 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,574,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.85, for a total value of $7,751,361.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 939,458 shares of company stock worth $328,784,197 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $402.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.