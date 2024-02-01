Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 31,500 Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

NYSE LW traded up $1.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.70. 447,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.27. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.69. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 14.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LW. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.11.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

