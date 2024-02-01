Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. Softbank Group CORP. boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,480,000 after buying an additional 20,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Symbotic by 202.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 696,727 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Symbotic by 759.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 383,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 338,975 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Symbotic during the first quarter valued at $6,538,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Symbotic during the second quarter valued at $11,484,000.

Symbotic Trading Up 3.8 %

Symbotic stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.65. 290,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,335. Symbotic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.29 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 105.30%. The company had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Symbotic’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Symbotic

In other Symbotic news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 20,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $1,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $877,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 20,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $1,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 94,917 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $4,802,800.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $60,568.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 484,255 shares of company stock worth $23,869,963 over the last three months. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Featured Articles

