Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $3.25 Million Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.88.

Royal Gold Stock Up 1.3 %

RGLD traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.92. 48,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.93. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $101.82 and a one year high of $147.82.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 37.83%. The business had revenue of $138.62 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

About Royal Gold

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.