Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $3.86 Million Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks accounts for 0.7% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 70.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,704 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 28.6% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 450.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 27,539 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 36.7% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 18.2% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $263.00. 546,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,406. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.01 and a twelve month high of $272.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total transaction of $433,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,946 shares in the company, valued at $14,507,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total transaction of $433,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,507,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total transaction of $4,125,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,139.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,398 shares of company stock valued at $47,874,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANET. JMP Securities raised their price target on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Melius upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

