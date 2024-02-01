Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth $297,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth $2,322,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 20.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at $153,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,766 shares of company stock worth $270,791. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEIS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.15. The company had a trading volume of 18,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.32. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.86 and a 1-year high of $126.38. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.68 and a 200-day moving average of $104.21.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $409.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

