Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.76 Million Investment in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 105,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of O-I Glass as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 72,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.18.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OI traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $14.69. 384,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,189. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $23.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Further Reading

