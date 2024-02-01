Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New $3.73 Million Investment in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,000. AGCO comprises about 0.7% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,424,000 after acquiring an additional 106,593 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,318,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,153,000 after purchasing an additional 140,652 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,042,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,852,000 after purchasing an additional 601,877 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,078,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,117,000 after purchasing an additional 40,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,773,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,751,000 after purchasing an additional 38,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.26. 56,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,215. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $109.81 and a 12-month high of $145.53.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.40.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

