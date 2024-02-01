Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,800 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold accounts for about 1.3% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 60.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,183,895 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $256,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,464,736 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $788,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188,456 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,934,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.98.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of GOLD stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,364,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,895,361. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 520.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.56. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Barrick Gold



Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

