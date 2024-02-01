Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases 27,000 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $311,053,000 after buying an additional 8,315,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,907,403,000 after buying an additional 3,543,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,807,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $449,218,000 after buying an additional 2,373,357 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth about $40,082,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $85,511,000 after buying an additional 1,227,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $22.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,425,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,467,523. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.00. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $37.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 290.91%.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett purchased 4,456 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

