IDACORP, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 (NYSE:IDA)

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd.

IDACORP has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. IDACORP has a payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect IDACORP to earn $5.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.1%.

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $92.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.81. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $88.10 and a 1 year high of $112.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.37. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $510.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.12 million. As a group, research analysts predict that IDACORP will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDACORP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDACORP

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IDACORP by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,316,570 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $684,274,000 after acquiring an additional 105,226 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IDACORP by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,118,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $605,762,000 after purchasing an additional 111,296 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in IDACORP by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,031,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $326,951,000 after purchasing an additional 91,714 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in IDACORP by 15.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,213,000 after buying an additional 221,072 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,651,000 after buying an additional 102,230 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

