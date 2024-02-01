Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes $944,000 Position in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 63,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,185,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $238,002,000 after acquiring an additional 549,574 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in OPENLANE by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,272,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,907,000 after purchasing an additional 220,860 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in OPENLANE by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,592,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,331,000 after purchasing an additional 184,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in OPENLANE by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,405,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,062,000 after purchasing an additional 86,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in OPENLANE by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,435,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,433,000 after purchasing an additional 158,274 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPENLANE Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of OPENLANE stock opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.83. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $16.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KAR shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered OPENLANE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on OPENLANE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on OPENLANE from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OPENLANE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

OPENLANE Company Profile

(Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

