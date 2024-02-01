Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Price Performance
Impac Mortgage stock opened at $0.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. Impac Mortgage has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90.
About Impac Mortgage
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Impac Mortgage
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- What is a bear market rally? Examples and how they work
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 7 best bear market ETFs to battle a decline
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.