Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in AON were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in AON by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of AON by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of AON by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of AON by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 132,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,624,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AON stock opened at $298.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $280.89 and a 12 month high of $347.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. AON’s payout ratio is 18.71%.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.31.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

