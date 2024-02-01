Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after buying an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in CSX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in CSX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays cut their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

CSX stock opened at $35.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $36.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.16.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

