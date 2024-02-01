Impax Asset Management Group plc Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,122 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $44.46. The company has a market cap of $152.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.87.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.



