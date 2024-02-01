Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 9,506 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,506 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,879 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 9,979.7% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,279,000 after purchasing an additional 134,327 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in AbbVie by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 358,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,351,000 after purchasing an additional 37,368 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $486,807,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.13.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
AbbVie Stock Performance
NYSE ABBV opened at $164.36 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $167.95. The stock has a market cap of $295.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.67.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
