Imperial Oil (IMO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Imperial Oil to post earnings of C$1.97 per share for the quarter.
Imperial Oil Stock Down 1.7 %
IMO opened at C$77.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$76.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$60.19 and a twelve month high of C$85.11. The firm has a market cap of C$41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.76.
Imperial Oil Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Imperial Oil
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- What is a bear market rally? Examples and how they work
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 7 best bear market ETFs to battle a decline
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.