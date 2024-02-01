Imperial Oil (IMO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Imperial Oil to post earnings of C$1.97 per share for the quarter.

Imperial Oil Stock Down 1.7 %

IMO opened at C$77.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$76.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$60.19 and a twelve month high of C$85.11. The firm has a market cap of C$41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.76.

Imperial Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$85.67.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

