Imperial Oil (IMO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Imperial Oil to post earnings of C$1.97 per share for the quarter.

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$77.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$76.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$76.70. The stock has a market cap of C$41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.76. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$60.19 and a 1-year high of C$85.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

IMO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$85.67.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

