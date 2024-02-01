Imperial Oil (IMO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) will be announcing its 12/31/2023 earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter.

Imperial Oil Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $57.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $44.22 and a 52-week high of $63.07. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter worth $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 229.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 21.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.