Insider Buying: Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) VP Acquires $68,675.00 in Stock

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) VP Gregory W. Buckley acquired 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $68,675.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,188. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
PEO opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.74. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.
