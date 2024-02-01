Insider Buying: Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) VP Acquires $68,675.00 in Stock

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) VP Gregory W. Buckley acquired 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $68,675.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,188. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

PEO opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.74. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 71.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

