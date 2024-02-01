Insider Selling: Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Insider Sells $667,249.92 in Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 74,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $667,249.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,515 shares in the company, valued at $678,124.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joseph Duane Matheny also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 37,152 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $310,219.20.

On Thursday, December 14th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 11,319 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $91,344.33.

On Monday, December 11th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 32,080 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $255,677.60.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 1,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $7,970.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 14,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $111,580.00.

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

Shares of MCW opened at $8.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.26. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $234.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.11 million. Research analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

