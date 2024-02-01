Insider Selling: Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Insider Sells 397 Shares of Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) insider Kristen Yen sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $19,175.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kristen Yen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, December 13th, Kristen Yen sold 17,916 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $676,508.16.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Kristen Yen sold 3,979 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $110,735.57.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLNO opened at $46.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of -1.54. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.33). On average, research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLNO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Soleno Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLNO. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,523,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,471,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,160,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,563,000.

About Soleno Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.