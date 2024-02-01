Insider Selling: TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) CEO Sells $199,690.00 in Stock

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) CEO Michael S. Williams sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $199,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,172 shares in the company, valued at $7,297,555.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TimkenSteel Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of TMST opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $886.73 million, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average is $21.33. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $24.30.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.73 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 9.74%. On average, analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in TimkenSteel by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in TimkenSteel by 2,138.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 47,045 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in TimkenSteel by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in TimkenSteel by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 11,365 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TimkenSteel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

