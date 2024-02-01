Insight Advisors LLC PA Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,004,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $47.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $48.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average is $45.55.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

