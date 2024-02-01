Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 360 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,800,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,692,000 after purchasing an additional 466,069 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after buying an additional 306,750 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,394,000 after buying an additional 263,944 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,295,000 after buying an additional 262,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $426.22 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $439.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DPZ. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Benchmark upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.00.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

