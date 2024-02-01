Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $828,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 209,915 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after buying an additional 28,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $43.08 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.14 billion, a PE ratio of 110.46, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average is $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

