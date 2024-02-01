Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.38.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 44,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $4,090,191.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 354,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,440,901.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $738,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,674.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 44,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $4,090,191.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 354,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,440,901.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 292,160 shares of company stock valued at $26,155,531 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBKR opened at $88.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.94. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $95.59.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

