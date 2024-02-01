InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Bought by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 69.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of InterDigital worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 20,976 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $550,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 374,348 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,038,000 after purchasing an additional 28,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

InterDigital Stock Up 0.4 %

IDCC stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,534. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.82 and a 52-week high of $111.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.03.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.94. InterDigital had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The business had revenue of $140.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.94 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $55,464.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 57,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,318 shares of company stock worth $227,407 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About InterDigital

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.