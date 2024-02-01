Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Has $179.21 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,030,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,926 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up approximately 4.6% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned about 0.22% of Zoetis worth $179,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS traded down $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $186.61. The company had a trading volume of 206,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,094. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.29. The company has a market cap of $85.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.03 and a 52-week high of $201.92.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,139,405 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.78.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

