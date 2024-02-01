Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Has $201.69 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 812,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 32,245 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 5.2% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $201,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Up 0.8 %

Danaher stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $241.88. The company had a trading volume of 294,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,617. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.87. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $248.78. The company has a market capitalization of $178.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danaher

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.