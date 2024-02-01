Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Sells 24,508 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd cut its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 617,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,508 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises about 3.0% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $117,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 312,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 659,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,039,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 235,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,199,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MMC stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $192.08. The stock had a trading volume of 189,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,025. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.86 and a 12-month high of $202.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 37.72%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.