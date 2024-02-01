InterRent REIT Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (TSE:IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of InterRent REIT in a report released on Sunday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.52). The company had revenue of C$59.25 million during the quarter.

InterRent REIT has a twelve month low of C$7.31 and a twelve month high of C$10.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

