Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.81

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.81 and last traded at $18.74, with a volume of 105585 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.23.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average is $16.61.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter. Intesa Sanpaolo had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 19.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

