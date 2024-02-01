Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Decreased by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,744 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.0% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTU traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $630.19. The stock had a trading volume of 216,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,132. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $384.05 and a 12 month high of $654.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.39 billion, a PE ratio of 69.00, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $605.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $548.14.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.67.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

