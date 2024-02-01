Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Bought by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 262,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,978 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,629,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,704,000 after buying an additional 251,947 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,798,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,964,000 after buying an additional 563,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,736,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,429,000 after buying an additional 263,578 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,588,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 320.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,009,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,061,000 after buying an additional 1,531,642 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.30 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.99.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
