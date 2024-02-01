Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Shares Purchased by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) by 121.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 476,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,991,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the third quarter worth $569,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 1,718.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 120,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 113,439 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Down 1.4 %
IUS opened at $43.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.34. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $303.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.96.
The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
