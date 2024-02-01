Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Hits New 12-Month High at $158.69

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $158.69 and last traded at $158.52, with a volume of 4344474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.46.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.48 and a 200 day moving average of $148.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,669,000 after acquiring an additional 105,955 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

