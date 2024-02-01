Investors Purchase High Volume of Comerica Put Options (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 13,624 put options on the company. This is an increase of 274% compared to the average volume of 3,644 put options.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Comerica by 1,192.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,405,000 after buying an additional 3,578,355 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,763,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,313,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,094,000 after buying an additional 1,145,951 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Comerica by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,930,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,716,000 after buying an additional 1,088,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,419,000 after buying an additional 923,864 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMA stock traded down $3.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,331,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,080. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.31. Comerica has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $77.34.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.07 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comerica will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.10%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMA. Argus downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.55.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

