IOTA Price Hits $0.25 (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. IOTA has a market capitalization of $764.79 million and $20.68 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IOTA has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000579 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006085 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000049 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,114,679,008 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

