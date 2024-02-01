iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IEF traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,958,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,324,985. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $100.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.63.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2816 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.