iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 289,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,645 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $14,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 43,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $54.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,418. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $55.20. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.