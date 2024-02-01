iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 158,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.30. The company had a trading volume of 853,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,903,096. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $110.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

