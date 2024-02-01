iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stake Lessened by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $267.34. 66,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,765. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $209.39 and a 12 month high of $270.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.05.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

