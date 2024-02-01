iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Reduced by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $192.78 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $205.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.10.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

