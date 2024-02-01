Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JNJ. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.87.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $158.90 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.24. The company has a market capitalization of $382.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 153,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 643,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 75,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,843,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,594,000 after purchasing an additional 430,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

