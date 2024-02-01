JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.13

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.13 and last traded at $39.11, with a volume of 25103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.09.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $687.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

About JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

See Also

